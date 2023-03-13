Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) General Counsel Sells $871,256.97 in Stock

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 29,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total value of $871,256.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lara Meisner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 23rd, Lara Meisner sold 6,843 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $244,021.38.

On Tuesday, December 20th, Lara Meisner sold 600 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $16,842.00.

On Friday, December 16th, Lara Meisner sold 1,297 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $36,886.68.

On Monday, December 12th, Lara Meisner sold 600 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $16,830.00.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Lara Meisner sold 15,656 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $440,246.72.

Viridian Therapeutics Price Performance

Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $28.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $808.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 17.35 and a quick ratio of 17.35. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 108.29% and a negative net margin of 7,329.23%. The company’s revenue was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.32) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRDN. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,985,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 61,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.10.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

