SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) CTO Sells $523,260.00 in Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $523,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 161,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,158.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 8.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $5.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.54. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $443.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846,633 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,679,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,595,000 after buying an additional 826,805 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,643,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,735,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,270,000 after purchasing an additional 48,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,567,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 589,623 shares during the last quarter. 34.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SOFI shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.42.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.