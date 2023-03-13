SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) CTO Sells $523,260.00 in Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $523,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 161,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,158.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
SoFi Technologies Trading Down 8.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $5.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.54. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $443.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SOFI shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.42.
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.
