ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of ProPhase Labs in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.
Shares of ProPhase Labs stock opened at $6.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94. ProPhase Labs has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The firm has a market cap of $107.76 million, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of -0.34.
ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. It operates through the Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products segment.
