SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $411.00 to $308.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $348.47.

SVB Financial Group Stock Down 62.8 %

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $39.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $597.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.67.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $520,482.54. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $520,482.54. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total transaction of $3,578,666.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,601,295.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,004 shares of company stock valued at $5,016,701 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 31,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 6,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Graphene Investments SAS bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,900,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 100,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,197,000 after acquiring an additional 19,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

