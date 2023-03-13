SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SIVB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $348.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $39.40 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $597.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $275.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 22.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Beverly Kay Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $232.06 per share, with a total value of $232,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,374 shares in the company, valued at $550,910.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Beverly Kay Matthews bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $232.06 per share, for a total transaction of $232,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,910.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,183.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,004 shares of company stock valued at $5,016,701. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 32,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,722,000 after buying an additional 7,827 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $546,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 9,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

