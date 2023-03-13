Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.
Olema Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
OLMA stock opened at $3.89 on Friday. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $6.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.49.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olema Pharmaceuticals
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Olema Pharmaceuticals (OLMA)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.