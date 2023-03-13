Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMAGet Rating) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

OLMA stock opened at $3.89 on Friday. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $6.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.49.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

