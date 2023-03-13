Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FMNB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Farmers National Banc Stock Performance

Farmers National Banc stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. Farmers National Banc has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The company has a market capitalization of $435.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.13.

Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend

Farmers National Banc ( NASDAQ:FMNB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $37.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.20 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 32.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy Carney bought 10,000 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $134,100.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,460.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 10,478 shares of company stock valued at $140,628. Company insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMNB. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Farmers National Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,229,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,027,000 after purchasing an additional 162,721 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 547,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 93,911 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Farmers National Banc during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,237,000. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 379.5% during the 4th quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 83,500 shares during the period. 38.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, engaged in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through following segments: Bank and Trust. The Bank segment consists of commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, and commercial, mortgage and installment loans.

Read More

