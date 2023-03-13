HC Wainwright Raises Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN) Price Target to $19.00

Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rain Oncology’s FY2024 earnings at ($2.67) EPS.

RAIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Rain Oncology in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Rain Oncology from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Rain Oncology in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Rain Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Rain Oncology in a report on Friday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Shares of Rain Oncology stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.38. Rain Oncology has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $14.48.

Rain Oncology ( NASDAQ:RAIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). On average, analysts predict that Rain Oncology will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rain Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rain Oncology by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Rain Oncology by 224,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 17,992 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Rain Oncology by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rain Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

