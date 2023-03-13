Oppenheimer Lowers Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Price Target to $32.00

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Caribou Biosciences’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.
Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on Caribou Biosciences from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Caribou Biosciences Trading Down 6.0 %
Shares of Caribou Biosciences stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average of $8.47. Caribou Biosciences has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $13.19. The firm has a market cap of $315.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.93.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 168.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.
