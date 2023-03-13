Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Benchmark from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ HBIO opened at $2.67 on Friday. Harvard Bioscience has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $6.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.23 million, a PE ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBIO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.