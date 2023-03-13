Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Concrete Pumping from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th.

NASDAQ BBCP opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $404.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day moving average is $6.91. Concrete Pumping has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24.

Concrete Pumping ( NASDAQ:BBCP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $114.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.16 million. Concrete Pumping had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 8.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that Concrete Pumping will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBCP. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,601,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after acquiring an additional 301,310 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 219.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 294,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 1,072.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 215,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 197,536 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 267,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 168,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the fourth quarter valued at about $893,000. 35.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

