Mizuho Cuts Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $265.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $293.00 to $265.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $229.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $232.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $266.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $266.00.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $198.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.52. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $190.99 and a 12 month high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $5.58 dividend. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $969,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,044 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $859,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,353 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,601 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,489,330 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,447,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $227,521,000 after buying an additional 994,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.