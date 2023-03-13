Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) PT Lowered to $29.00 at Mizuho

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RRC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Range Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Range Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Range Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Range Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $25.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.14. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $37.44.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is presently 6.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Range Resources by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Range Resources

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.