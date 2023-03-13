Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Insider Sells $273,344.85 in Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) insider David Mcglinchey sold 8,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $273,344.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,510.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $33.03 on Monday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $35.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 74,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.6% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 27.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.