Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Director Anne C. Kronenberg Sells 930 Shares of Stock

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) Director Anne C. Kronenberg sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $289,602.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

NYSE:KNSL opened at $294.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $292.73 and its 200 day moving average is $285.67. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.00 and a fifty-two week high of $337.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $242.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.01 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 27.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.14%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KNSL. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Compass Point downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $330.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $327.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 119.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,301,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,835,000 after buying an additional 23,604 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.