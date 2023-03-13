Insider Selling: Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) COO Sells $293,779.50 in Stock

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) COO Ryan Junk sold 10,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $293,779.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,543. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Xponential Fitness Trading Down 3.7 %

XPOF opened at $27.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.16. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $30.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XPOF. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,171,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,795,000 after buying an additional 38,612 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,781,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,179,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,750,000 after purchasing an additional 80,859 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,057,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,307,000 after purchasing an additional 62,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Xponential Fitness by 57.1% in the third quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 912,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,670,000 after purchasing an additional 331,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

XPOF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on Xponential Fitness to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

