Insider Selling: Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) COO Sells $293,779.50 in Stock

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) COO Ryan Junk sold 10,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $293,779.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,543. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Xponential Fitness Trading Down 3.7 %
XPOF opened at $27.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.16. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $30.70.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xponential Fitness
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XPOF. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,171,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,795,000 after buying an additional 38,612 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,781,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,179,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,750,000 after purchasing an additional 80,859 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,057,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,307,000 after purchasing an additional 62,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Xponential Fitness by 57.1% in the third quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 912,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,670,000 after purchasing an additional 331,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.77% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Xponential Fitness Company Profile
Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.
Featured Articles
