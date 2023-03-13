Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Director Sells $294,615.00 in Stock

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) Director Eileen Schloss sold 4,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $294,615.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,631.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Alteryx Price Performance

Shares of Alteryx stock opened at $57.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.55 and a 52-week high of $76.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.54 and a 200-day moving average of $54.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.28. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 119.37%. The business had revenue of $301.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.64 million. Equities research analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alteryx

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alteryx by 7.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 13.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Alteryx by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx in the 1st quarter worth $272,000. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AYX. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alteryx from $60.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alteryx from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Alteryx from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.54.

Alteryx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.