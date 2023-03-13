Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Director Sells $294,615.00 in Stock

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) Director Eileen Schloss sold 4,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $294,615.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,631.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Alteryx stock opened at $57.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.55 and a 52-week high of $76.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.54 and a 200-day moving average of $54.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 0.54.
Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.28. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 119.37%. The business had revenue of $301.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.64 million. Equities research analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have commented on AYX. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alteryx from $60.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alteryx from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Alteryx from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.54.
Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.
