Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Insider Sells $314,800.00 in Stock

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) insider Anne Psencik sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $314,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,634,353.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kinetik Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KNTK opened at $31.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.26. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $44.99.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio is presently 206.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinetik

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Kinetik in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Kinetik from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinetik presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.38.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Kinetik by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Kinetik by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Kinetik in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. American Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinetik by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter valued at about $33,000.

About Kinetik

Kinetik Holdings, Inc provides oil and gas production and distribution services. It also provides comprehensive gathering, transportation, compression, processing and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil and water. The company is headquartered in Houston, TX.

