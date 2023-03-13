Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CFO Sells $328,663.30 in Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) CFO Louis Steffens sold 8,890 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $328,663.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,590.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Taylor Morrison Home Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $35.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 5.59. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.69. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $37.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.62.
Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.21.
Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile
Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.
Featured Articles
