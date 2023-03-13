Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CFO Sells $328,663.30 in Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) CFO Louis Steffens sold 8,890 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $328,663.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,590.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $35.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 5.59. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.69. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $37.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.62.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1,160.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,201 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,973,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 212.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,291,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,096,000 after buying an additional 877,614 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,502,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,594,000 after buying an additional 557,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 873,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,409,000 after buying an additional 532,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.21.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

