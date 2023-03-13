BTIG Research Lowers Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Price Target to $2.75

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $3.50 to $2.75 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
ATER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Aterian to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Aterian in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.
ATER opened at $0.93 on Friday. Aterian has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.03.
Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
