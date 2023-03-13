Alliance Global Partners Cuts 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Price Target to $3.00

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

22nd Century Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XXII opened at $0.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.66. 22nd Century Group has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $2.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XXII. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 22nd Century Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in 22nd Century Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 31,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,868 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in 22nd Century Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in 22nd Century Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Arcadia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 22nd Century Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.63% of the company’s stock.

About 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions the for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and the level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques.

