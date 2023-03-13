ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

ContraFect Stock Down 6.4 %

CFRX opened at $2.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54. ContraFect has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $363.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFRX. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 271,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89,069 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in ContraFect during the fourth quarter valued at $393,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ContraFect by 277.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 351,200 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in ContraFect during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in ContraFect by 25.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 325,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 65,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins, and Amurin Peptides.

