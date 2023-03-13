Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Arhaus from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Arhaus from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Arhaus from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Arhaus from $12.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.64.

Shares of ARHS stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23. Arhaus has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Arhaus by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 137,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 34,242 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in Arhaus by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 52,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Arhaus by 508.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 980,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 819,528 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Arhaus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Arhaus by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 218,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 105,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

