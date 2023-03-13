Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Arhaus from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Arhaus from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Arhaus from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Arhaus from $12.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.64.
Arhaus Stock Performance
Shares of ARHS stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23. Arhaus has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
About Arhaus
Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.
