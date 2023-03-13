Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

SJR has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.50.

NYSE SJR opened at $28.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Shaw Communications has a 52 week low of $23.64 and a 52 week high of $31.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.11.

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 13.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that Shaw Communications will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 55.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

