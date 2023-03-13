Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) EVP Sells $475,423.78 in Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) EVP Jonathan Lin sold 689 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.02, for a total value of $475,423.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,984,014.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jonathan Lin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 2nd, Jonathan Lin sold 243 shares of Equinix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total value of $163,157.49.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Jonathan Lin sold 233 shares of Equinix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.12, for a total value of $166,622.96.

EQIX stock opened at $665.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $708.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $651.93. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.89 and a fifty-two week high of $776.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $61.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $3.41 per share. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 177.60%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQIX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $886.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Equinix from $762.00 to $753.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $779.28.

Institutional Trading of Equinix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 74.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,496,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 342.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 45,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,797,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 103.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

