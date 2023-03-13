Insider Selling: Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $399,495.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $261.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.52. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $275.16.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 663.73% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth $35,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Edward Jones downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.80.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Stories

