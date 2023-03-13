Royal Bank of Canada Boosts DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $59.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut shares of DocuSign from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.57.

DocuSign Stock Performance

DocuSign stock opened at $49.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of -101.41, a P/E/G ratio of 100.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $113.67.

Insider Activity at DocuSign

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $645.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.07 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.07%. Research analysts expect that DocuSign will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $8,597,086.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,143,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocuSign

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Further Reading

