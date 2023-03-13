Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Chemung Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Chemung Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $48.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.17. Chemung Financial has a 52 week low of $40.74 and a 52 week high of $53.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.26 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Chemung Financial Announces Dividend

Chemung Financial ( NASDAQ:CHMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $26.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.61 million. Analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.23%.

Insider Activity at Chemung Financial

In other Chemung Financial news, Director Joseph F. Iv Meade bought 810 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.50 per share, for a total transaction of $40,095.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,421 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $119,839.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas R. Tyrrell sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $52,410.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,016 shares of the company's stock, valued at $367,708.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemung Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Chemung Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 87,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 104,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 347,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,560,000 after purchasing an additional 40,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

Featured Stories

