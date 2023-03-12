Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 225,762 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 225,762 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $19,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 375.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 6,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 70,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,580,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,166,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,314,735,000 after acquiring an additional 406,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $543.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $618.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $566.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $545.61.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $647.00.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $549,600.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $549,600.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total transaction of $915,136.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,614,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,775 shares of company stock worth $15,865,353 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

