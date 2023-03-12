Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,249 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 30,628 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Accenture were worth $21,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $496,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Accenture by 309.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 667,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $171,696,000 after acquiring an additional 504,200 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Accenture by 2,831.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 747,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $192,399,000 after acquiring an additional 722,252 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 54.4% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 12,407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Accenture by 35.8% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 101,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,085,000 after acquiring an additional 26,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Down 2.6 %

ACN opened at $252.95 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.95 and a 52-week high of $345.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $275.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.78. The company has a market cap of $159.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,430,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,512.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,430,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,512.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.79.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

