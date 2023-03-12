Colony Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 420.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JKHY. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective (down previously from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. William Blair began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.22.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

JKHY stock opened at $158.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.64. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.54 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.