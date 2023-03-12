Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 388,041 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 182,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 388,041 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $9,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 18,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. DMG Group LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $70.34 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $78.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.42.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.08%.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.