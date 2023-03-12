Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,465,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 184,052 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $69,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 18,394,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,335,000 after buying an additional 2,868,749 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Match Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,248,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,353,000 after acquiring an additional 827,025 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 263.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,055,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,404,000 after purchasing an additional 765,087 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,902,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,571,102,000 after purchasing an additional 692,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Match Group by 116.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,136,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,250,000 after purchasing an additional 610,495 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTCH. Loop Capital upped their target price on Match Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

Match Group Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $35.49 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.78 and a fifty-two week high of $114.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.34.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.34 million. Match Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 146.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Match Group

In other Match Group news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $293,429.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,841.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Match Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

