Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,076 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its position in Netflix by 20,000.0% during the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 27.6% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 163.6% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Netflix from $226.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $271.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.00.

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $292.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $335.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $396.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.