Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,889.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,179 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Alphabet by 7.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 575,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,294,000 after purchasing an additional 38,737 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,908.5% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 92,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,897,000 after buying an additional 87,923 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,038.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 24,803 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,665.4% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 34,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 32,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,913.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 45,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,346,000 after buying an additional 42,951 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $91.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.27. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $144.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,745 shares of company stock worth $3,424,078. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

