Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Invests $10.93 Million in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 371,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,929,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.59% of Semtech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 18.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,735,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,921,000 after buying an additional 1,331,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Semtech by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,576,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,401,000 after acquiring an additional 151,730 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Semtech by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,386,000 after acquiring an additional 107,848 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Semtech by 2,792.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,582,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Semtech by 14.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,431,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,136,000 after acquiring an additional 180,191 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on SMTC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Semtech from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Semtech from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.08.

Semtech Price Performance

Semtech Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $29.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $25.29 and a 1-year high of $73.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.62 and its 200-day moving average is $30.94.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

