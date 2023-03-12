Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 423 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Keysight Technologies worth $17,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KEYS. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 134.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 968.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $39,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $154.51 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.93 and a 52-week high of $189.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 20.81%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,071,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 275,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.75.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

