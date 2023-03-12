Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,345 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of Ross Stores worth $14,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,657,768 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,487,464,000 after purchasing an additional 994,578 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,845,099 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,346,507,000 after buying an additional 227,166 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 13.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,702,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $962,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,174 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 13.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,604,949 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $275,338,000 after buying an additional 416,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,071,302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $258,818,000 after acquiring an additional 62,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROST opened at $104.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $122.44. The company has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $2,306,843.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at $14,345,041.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim raised their price target on Ross Stores to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $95.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.94.

About Ross Stores

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.