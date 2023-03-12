UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 402,661 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,427,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,661 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.71% of DocuSign worth $76,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in DocuSign by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in DocuSign by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in DocuSign by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $49.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of -101.41, a PEG ratio of 129.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $113.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.45.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $645.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.07 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.07%. Research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $8,597,086.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares in the company, valued at $89,143,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.57.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

