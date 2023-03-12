UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $86.34 Million Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,512,671 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,166 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.51% of Citizens Financial Group worth $86,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 93.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 21,740 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $662,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 26.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 802,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,634,000 after buying an additional 166,012 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 216,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 144.4% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 10,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 3.7 %

CFG stock opened at $34.44 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $50.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.70 and its 200-day moving average is $39.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.37.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.15 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CFG shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 81,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $3,603,104.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at $20,237,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.