Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Raises Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,685 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NNN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,420,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,114,000 after acquiring an additional 347,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,228,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,843,000 after purchasing an additional 287,695 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 9.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,552,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,899,000 after buying an additional 744,826 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,991,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,970,000 after buying an additional 69,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,001,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,639,000 after buying an additional 19,238 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Retail Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NNN stock opened at $42.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $48.76.

National Retail Properties Announces Dividend

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.29). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 43.29%. The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NNN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered National Retail Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Articles

