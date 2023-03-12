Tikvah Management LLC Buys 111,511 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tikvah Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,511 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 5.2% of Tikvah Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Tikvah Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $495,000. Trek Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,294.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 46,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 44,851 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,404.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 3,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,040.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 130,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,587,000 after purchasing an additional 124,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsai Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,267.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tsai Capital Corp now owns 56,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 54,226 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Shares of GOOG opened at $91.01 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $144.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.81 and a 200-day moving average of $97.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,745 shares of company stock worth $3,424,078 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

