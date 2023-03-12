Colony Group LLC Decreases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Colony Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,076 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its stake in Netflix by 20,000.0% during the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Netflix by 27.6% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 163.6% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $292.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $396.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Netflix from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Netflix from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Phillip Securities lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.00.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.