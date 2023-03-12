5,148 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Acquired by Towerpoint Wealth LLC

Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trek Financial LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2,294.2% during the third quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 46,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 44,851 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1,404.5% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 3,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2,040.0% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 130,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,587,000 after buying an additional 124,788 shares during the last quarter. Tsai Capital Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 2,267.0% in the third quarter. Tsai Capital Corp now owns 56,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,444,000 after buying an additional 54,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in Alphabet by 970.7% in the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $91.01 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $144.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,078 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

