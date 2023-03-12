Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,770 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.19% of Regency Centers worth $17,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 42.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Regency Centers during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on REG. Barclays raised their price target on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.27.

Insider Transactions at Regency Centers

Regency Centers Stock Down 3.3 %

In other Regency Centers news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 15,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $995,504.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers stock opened at $58.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $73.41.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Regency Centers had a net margin of 39.45% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $314.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.20%.

Regency Centers announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

