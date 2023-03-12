Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Holdings Raised by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Equinix were worth $16,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Equinix by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Equinix by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its position in Equinix by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in Equinix by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.41, for a total value of $1,664,535.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,453,093.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.41, for a total value of $1,664,535.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,453,093.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 79 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.87, for a total value of $52,603.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,098,738.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,971 shares of company stock worth $14,666,488 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Price Performance

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $665.63 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $776.35. The company has a market cap of $61.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $708.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $652.06.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 177.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Equinix from $740.00 to $755.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $886.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $779.28.

Equinix Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.