Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stake Lessened by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments decreased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 95.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,972 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 134,916 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 431.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.43.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $33.26 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $48.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.81%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

