Colony Group LLC Invests $2.54 Million in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 67,491 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $549,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,412 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,955 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 80,177 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 38,975 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 125,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 57,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of SM Energy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SM Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.08.

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $28.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. SM Energy has a one year low of $27.92 and a one year high of $54.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.23.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. SM Energy had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The business had revenue of $671.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.35%.

In other news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $29,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,063 shares in the company, valued at $11,911,777.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

