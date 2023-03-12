Algert Global LLC Grows Stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Algert Global LLC boosted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,742 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.10% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEX. FMR LLC increased its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,792,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336,990 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 477.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,440,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,979 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 12,221.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,942,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 266.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,401,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,041,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,097 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.59.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEX opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.42.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.13. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $870.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

(Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.