Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $16.21 Million Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of TransDigm Group worth $16,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDG. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 57.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 35.0% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,579,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,928,353,000 after acquiring an additional 18,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDG opened at $717.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $713.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $633.16. The company has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $499.63 and a one year high of $772.01.

TDG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $770.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $761.15.

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 32,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $755.78, for a total transaction of $24,184,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,313,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 4,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.22, for a total value of $3,281,397.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,599 shares in the company, valued at $42,578,332.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $755.78, for a total transaction of $24,184,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,313,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 284,213 shares of company stock valued at $208,403,127. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

